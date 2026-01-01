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Maggie Q
Maggie Q Maggie Q
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Q

Maggie Q

Maggie Q

Date of Birth
22 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Honolulu, the United States of America
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Why on Earth 8.3
Why on Earth (2022)
Bosch: Legacy 8.3
Bosch: Legacy (2022)
Young Justice 8.3
Young Justice (2010)

Filmography

Ballard 7.6
Ballard
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
Fear the Night 5.8
Fear the Night Fear the Night
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Family Plan 6.3
The Family Plan The Family Plan
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Pivoting 6.7
Pivoting
Comedy 2022, USA
Bosch: Legacy 8.3
Bosch: Legacy
Drama 2022, USA
Why on Earth 8.3
Why on Earth Why on Earth
Documentary 2022, USA
The Protégé 7
The Protégé The Protégé
Action, Thriller, Crime 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Fantasy Island 5.4
Fantasy Island Fantasy Island
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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