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Maggie Q
Maggie Q
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Q
Maggie Q
Maggie Q
Date of Birth
22 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Honolulu, the United States of America
Height
172 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Why on Earth
(2022)
8.3
Bosch: Legacy
(2022)
8.3
Young Justice
(2010)
Filmography
7.6
Ballard
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
5.8
Fear the Night
Fear the Night
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Family Plan
The Family Plan
Action, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Pivoting
Comedy
2022, USA
8.3
Bosch: Legacy
Drama
2022, USA
8.3
Why on Earth
Why on Earth
Documentary
2022, USA
7
The Protégé
The Protégé
Action, Thriller, Crime
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Fantasy Island
Fantasy Island
Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
Watch trailer
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