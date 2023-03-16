William Shatner So boldly go into your life. Live your life fully, passionately. Have some effect, do something good, either to yourself, to the people. Leave something that, you know, that has some quality, that has some value. And then boldly go into the next... thing, whether it's emptiness or... whatever it is. So it's an interesting phrase- "Go boldly." Go boldly. Go with courage. Go fully. Go with commitment. That's what it means. Don't do it half-heartedly. Whatever it is you do, do it fully. Do it passionately. Do it with your whole being.