Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of You Can Call Me Bill
7.3
Kinoafisha Films You Can Call Me Bill
7.3

You Can Call Me Bill

, 2023
You Can Call Me Bill
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of You Can Call Me Bill
7.3

Synopsis

Captain Kirk. T.J. Hooker. Denny Crane. Big Giant Head. Alexander the Great. Henry V. Priceline’s Negotiator. These are but a handful of the innumerable masks worn by William Shatner over seven extraordinary decades onstage and in front of the camera. A peerless maverick thespian, electrifying performer, and international cultural treasure, Bill (as he prefers to be called), now 91 years young, is the living embodiment of his classic line “to boldly go where no man has gone before.” In unprecedented fashion, You Can Call Me Bill strips away all the masks he has worn to embody countless characters, revealing the man behind it all.

Cast

William Shatner
William Shatner
Self
Gavin Thomas Daly
Young William Shatner
Director Alexandre O. Philippe
Writer Alexandre O. Philippe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 May 2024
World premiere 16 March 2023
Release date
15 November 2023 Finland 12
22 March 2024 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $480,991
Production Legion M, CCG Guardian Entertainment, Exhibit A Pictures
Also known as
William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill, You Can Call Me Bill, Λέγε με Μπίλ, 威廉·沙特纳：你可以叫我比尔

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2023

Quotes

William Shatner So boldly go into your life. Live your life fully, passionately. Have some effect, do something good, either to yourself, to the people. Leave something that, you know, that has some quality, that has some value. And then boldly go into the next... thing, whether it's emptiness or... whatever it is. So it's an interesting phrase- "Go boldly." Go boldly. Go with courage. Go fully. Go with commitment. That's what it means. Don't do it half-heartedly. Whatever it is you do, do it fully. Do it passionately. Do it with your whole being.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more