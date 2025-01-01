Menu
Alexandre O. Philippe
Alexandre O. Philippe
Alexandre O. Philippe
Alexandre O. Philippe
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.4
You Can Call Me Bill
(2023)
7.3
78/52
(2017)
7.1
Chain Reactions
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Horror
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2019
2017
2009
All
6
Films
6
Writer
6
Director
6
7.1
Chain Reactions
Chain Reactions
Documentary, Horror
2024, USA
7.4
You Can Call Me Bill
You Can Call Me Bill
Documentary
2023, USA
6.9
Lynch/Oz
Lynch/Oz
Documentary
2022, USA
6.7
Memory: The Origins of Alien
Memory: The Origins of Alien
Documentary
2019, USA
7.3
78/52
78/52
Documentary
2017, USA
6.6
The People vs. George Lucas
The People vs. George Lucas
Documentary
2009, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
