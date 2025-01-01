Menu
Alexandre O. Philippe

Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

You Can Call Me Bill 7.4
You Can Call Me Bill (2023)
78/52 7.3
78/52 (2017)
7.1
Chain Reactions (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 6 Writer 6 Director 6
7.1
Chain Reactions Chain Reactions
Documentary, Horror 2024, USA
You Can Call Me Bill 7.4
You Can Call Me Bill You Can Call Me Bill
Documentary 2023, USA
Lynch/Oz 6.9
Lynch/Oz Lynch/Oz
Documentary 2022, USA
Memory: The Origins of Alien 6.7
Memory: The Origins of Alien Memory: The Origins of Alien
Documentary 2019, USA
78/52 7.3
78/52 78/52
Documentary 2017, USA
The People vs. George Lucas 6.6
The People vs. George Lucas The People vs. George Lucas
Documentary 2009, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
