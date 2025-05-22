Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
3
Not going
1
Kto vyzval animatora?
Drama
Comedy
Going
3
Not going
1
Kto vyzval animatora?
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
22 May 2025
Release date
22 May 2025
Russia
СБ Фильм
Worldwide Gross
$1,637
Production
Matrix Production, Night Production
Also known as
Kto vyzval animatora?, Кто вызвал аниматора?
Director
Dmitriy Rudakov
Cast
Sergeĭ Agafonov
Boris Myagkov
Olga Volkova
Fedor Fedotov
Olga Shvedova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
14
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Kto vyzval animatora?
Trailer
0
0
Stills
