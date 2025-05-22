Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kto vyzval animatora?
1 poster
Going 3
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Kto vyzval animatora?

Kto vyzval animatora?

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 3
Not going 1
Kto vyzval animatora? - trailer
Kto vyzval animatora?  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 May 2025
Release date
22 May 2025 Russia СБ Фильм
Worldwide Gross $1,637
Production Matrix Production, Night Production
Also known as
Kto vyzval animatora?, Кто вызвал аниматора?
Director
Dmitriy Rudakov
Dmitriy Rudakov
Cast
Sergeĭ Agafonov
Boris Myagkov
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Fedor Fedotov
Fedor Fedotov
Olga Shvedova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Kto vyzval animatora? - trailer
Kto vyzval animatora? Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more