Poster of Highlander
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Highlander

Highlander

Highlander 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An immortal Scottish swordsman faces off with other immortal warriors in order to obtain a coveted ability; Mortality.
Country USA
Production Amazon MGM Studios, 87Eleven Entertainment, Davis-Panzer Productions
Also known as
Highlander, Surematu, Горец
Director
Chad Stahelski
Chad Stahelski
Cast
Henry Cavill
Henry Cavill
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Marisa Abela
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
