Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela
Marisa Abela
Date of Birth
8 December 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Industry
(2020)
7.0
Black Bag
(2025)
6.5
Back to Black
(2024)
Filmography
Actress
7
7
Black Bag
Black Bag
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Back to Black
Back to Black
Biography
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
Rogue Agent
Rogue Agent
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain / Germany / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
She Is Love
She Is Love
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action
2020, Great Britain
7.4
Industry
Drama
2020, Great Britain/USA
Highlander
Highlander
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
, USA
News about Marisa Abela’s private life
BAFTA Winners Didn’t Surprise — But the Rising Star Deserves Attention: What’s Important to Know About David Jonsson?
