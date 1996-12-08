Menu
Marisa Abela
Date of Birth
8 December 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Industry 7.4
Industry (2020)
Black Bag 7.0
Black Bag (2025)
Back to Black 6.5
Back to Black (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Black Bag 7
Black Bag Black Bag
Thriller 2025, USA
Back to Black 6.5
Back to Black Back to Black
Biography 2024, Great Britain
Rogue Agent 6.3
Rogue Agent Rogue Agent
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain / Germany / USA
She Is Love 6.4
She Is Love She Is Love
Drama 2022, USA
COBRA 6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action 2020, Great Britain
Industry 7.4
Industry
Drama 2020, Great Britain/USA
Highlander
Highlander Highlander
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi , USA
News about Marisa Abela’s private life
Global Look Press — Marisa Abela, David Jonsson and Mikey Madison
BAFTA Winners Didn’t Surprise — But the Rising Star Deserves Attention: What’s Important to Know About David Jonsson?
