Cast
Veenah Naair
Defence Minister
Ali Mughal
ATS officer ( Ali Mughal )
Akash Ahuja
Aditya Singhal
Anuj Khurana
Flight Instructor
Vinod Tharani
Pakistani Major General
Cast and Crew
Director
Sarvesh Mewara
Writer
Sarvesh Mewara, Ronit Saha
Composer
Shashwat Sachdev
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
5 January 2024
World premiere
26 October 2023
Release date
|27 October 2023
|Great Britain
|
|15
|27 October 2023
|India
|
|UA
|26 October 2023
|UAE
|
|18TC
Budget
600,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$42,120
Production
RSVP, RSVPMovies
Also known as
Tejas, Star Shooter, 光輝歷程特潔思