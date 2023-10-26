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Poster of Tejas
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Tejas
5.4

Tejas

, 2023
Tejas
India / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Tejas
5.4

Synopsis

Story of the courageous female IAF officer Tejas Gill, who’s determined to safeguard the nation at all costs.

Cast

Kangana Ranaut
Tejas
Anshul Chauhan
Aafia
Varun Mitra
Ekveer
Rohed Khan
Sarqalam
Veenah Naair
Defence Minister
Vishak Nair
Prashant
Ali Mughal
ATS officer ( Ali Mughal )
Sanjay Bharadwaj
Friend
Imran Farooq
Akash Ahuja
Aditya Singhal
Anuj Khurana
Flight Instructor
Vinod Tharani
Pakistani Major General
Director Sarvesh Mewara
Writer Sarvesh Mewara, Ronit Saha
Composer Shashwat Sachdev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 January 2024
World premiere 26 October 2023
Release date
27 October 2023 Great Britain 15
27 October 2023 India UA
26 October 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 600,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $42,120
Production RSVP, RSVPMovies
Also known as
Tejas, Star Shooter, 光輝歷程特潔思

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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