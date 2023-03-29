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Poster of All Your Faces
7.7
All Your Faces - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films All Your Faces
7.7

All Your Faces

, 2023
Je verrai toujours vos visages
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of All Your Faces
7.7
All Your Faces - Trailer
All Your Faces  Trailer

Synopsis

Since 2014, France's restorative justice programmes have offered a safe space for supervised dialogue between offenders and victims. Grégoire, Nawelle, and Sabine, victims of heists and violent robberies, agree to join one of these discussion groups alongside offenders Nassim, Issa, and Thomas, all convicted of violent robberies. Meanwhile Chloé, a victim of childhood sexual abuse, prepares for dialogue with her own agressor after learning he has moved back into town.

Cast

Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Nawelle
Anne Benoît
Anne Benoît
Yvette
Dali Benssalah
Nassim
Élodie Bouchez
Élodie Bouchez
Judith
Suliane Brahim
Fanny
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Jean-Pierre Darroussin
Michel
Adele Exarchopoulos
Adele Exarchopoulos
Chloé Delarme
Gilles Lellouche
Gilles Lellouche
Grégoire
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Sabine
Fred Testot
Fred Testot
Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Raphaël Quenard
Raphaël Quenard
Director Jeanne Herry
Writer Jeanne Herry
Composer Pascal Sangla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 September 2023
World premiere 29 March 2023
Release date
29 March 2023 France TP
14 December 2023 Germany 12
7 September 2023 Israel 12
30 November 2023 Netherlands AL
15 September 2023 Poland
8 September 2023 Spain
Budget €8,480,000
Worldwide Gross $9,065,011
Production Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, Trésor Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
Je verrai toujours vos visages, All Your Faces, Las dos caras de la justicia, All eure Gesichter, Az arcuk mindig előttem lesz, J'ai Croisé le Loup, Kõik sinu palged, O Poder do Diálogo, Pannim el Moul Pannim, Siempre veré sus rostros, Zawsze będę widzieć wasze twarze, Я всегда буду видеть ваши лица, 你们所有人的脸, 那些受傷的臉孔

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
All Your Faces - Trailer
All Your Faces Trailer
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Quotes

Grégoire J'ai très bien compris. C'est pas ta faute, c'est Pôli emploi, c'est les surveillants, c'est pas toi. Toi t'as jamais rien fait, toi. Toi tu fais des trucs, et il n'y a pas de conséquences derrière.
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