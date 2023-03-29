Since 2014, France's restorative justice programmes have offered a safe space for supervised dialogue between offenders and victims. Grégoire, Nawelle, and Sabine, victims of heists and violent robberies, agree to join one of these discussion groups alongside offenders Nassim, Issa, and Thomas, all convicted of violent robberies. Meanwhile Chloé, a victim of childhood sexual abuse, prepares for dialogue with her own agressor after learning he has moved back into town.
Je verrai toujours vos visages, All Your Faces, Las dos caras de la justicia, All eure Gesichter, Az arcuk mindig előttem lesz, J'ai Croisé le Loup, Kõik sinu palged, O Poder do Diálogo, Pannim el Moul Pannim, Siempre veré sus rostros, Zawsze będę widzieć wasze twarze, Я всегда буду видеть ваши лица, 你们所有人的脸, 那些受傷的臉孔
GrégoireJ'ai très bien compris. C'est pas ta faute, c'est Pôli emploi, c'est les surveillants, c'est pas toi. Toi t'as jamais rien fait, toi. Toi tu fais des trucs, et il n'y a pas de conséquences derrière.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.