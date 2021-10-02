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Poster of The Sales Girl
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Sales Girl
7.1

The Sales Girl

, 2021
Khudaldagch ohin
Mongolia / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Sales Girl
7.1

Synopsis

Saruul, a science student, is asked by an injured classmate Namuunaa to work part-time as a substitute in an adult goods store for a month. Katya, the Russian owner, a former ballet dancer who lives an elegant life on her own, realizes that Saruul, who comes daily to deliver the proceeds, has been suppressing herself against her parents' expectations, and tries to release her secret desires and sexual curiosity. Saruul, who lives with her family with little change in her life except for the evenings when she paints her favorite pictures, is exposed to a new world through her interaction with Katya, who has a wealth of life experience, but one incident leads to a growing distrust...

Cast

Bayarjargal Bayartsetseg
Saruul
Oidovjamts Enkhtuul
Katya
Bayartsetseg Bayangerel
Saruul
Rodney 'Purevbat Dashnyam' Meeks
Street Boy
Director Janchivdorj Sengedorj
Writer Janchivdorj Sengedorj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mongolia
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 2 October 2021
World premiere 2 October 2021
Release date
18 October 2023 Estonia
15 November 2023 South Korea 15
Production Nomadia Pictures, Sengedorj Tushee
Also known as
Khudaldagch ohin, The Sales Girl, Müügitüdruk, セールス・ガールの考現学

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 5 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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