Mateusz Banasiuk
Date of Birth
21 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
All That I Love
(2009)
6.4
Keep driving!
(2025)
6.4
7 Emotions
(2018)
Filmography
Actor
11
6.4
Keep driving!
Dalej jazda!
Comedy
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
4
Influencer's girlfriend
Dziewczyna influencera
Drama
2024, Poland
5.3
Czerwone maki
Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War
2024, Poland
3.1
Wieczór kawalerski
Wieczór kawalerski
Comedy
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
5.9
Little Rose 2
Różyczka 2
Drama, History
2023, Poland
6.3
Furioza
Drama, Action, Crime
2022, Poland
4.9
Squared Love
Milosc do kwadratu
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Poland
6.4
7 Emotions
7 uczuć
Drama, Comedy
2018, Poland
4.2
Battle of Warsaw 1920
Bitwa warszawska 1920
War
2011, Poland
Watch trailer
6.6
All That I Love
Wszystko, co kocham
Romantic
2009, Poland
6.3
Who Never Lived
Kto nigdy nie zyl
Drama
2006, Poland
