Mateusz Banasiuk

Date of Birth
21 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

All That I Love 6.6
All That I Love (2009)
Keep driving! 6.4
Keep driving! (2025)
7 Emotions 6.4
7 Emotions (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Keep driving! 6.4
Keep driving! Dalej jazda!
Comedy 2025, Poland
Influencer's girlfriend 4
Influencer's girlfriend Dziewczyna influencera
Drama 2024, Poland
Czerwone maki 5.3
Czerwone maki Czerwone maki
Drama, History, War 2024, Poland
Wieczór kawalerski 3.1
Wieczór kawalerski Wieczór kawalerski
Comedy 2024, Poland
Little Rose 2 5.9
Little Rose 2 Różyczka 2
Drama, History 2023, Poland
Furioza 6.3
Furioza
Drama, Action, Crime 2022, Poland
Squared Love 4.9
Squared Love Milosc do kwadratu
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Poland
7 Emotions 6.4
7 Emotions 7 uczuć
Drama, Comedy 2018, Poland
Battle of Warsaw 1920 4.2
Battle of Warsaw 1920 Bitwa warszawska 1920
War 2011, Poland
All That I Love 6.6
All That I Love Wszystko, co kocham
Romantic 2009, Poland
Who Never Lived 6.3
Who Never Lived Kto nigdy nie zyl
Drama 2006, Poland
