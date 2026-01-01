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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Magdalena Boczarska
Magdalena Boczarska
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Boczarska
Magdalena Boczarska
Magdalena Boczarska
Date of Birth
12 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
The Last Family
(2016)
7.0
Little Rose
(2010)
7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2017
2016
2013
2012
2010
2007
All
14
Films
11
TV Shows
3
Actress
14
5.5
Langer
Thriller
2025, Poland
5.8
Memories of Insignificance
Zapiski smiertelnika
Drama
2025, Poland
6.2
Justice
Napad
Crime, Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
4.9
Dziewczyna i kosmonauta
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2023, Poland
5.9
Little Rose 2
Różyczka 2
Drama, History
2023, Poland
4
Heaven in Hell
Heaven in Hell
Drama, Romantic
2023, Poland
6.1
Hold Tight
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Poland
5.1
Magnesium
Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western
2020, Poland
7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka
Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2017, Poland
7.5
The Last Family
Ostatnia rodzina
Drama, Biography
2016, Poland
5.6
In Hiding
W ukryciu
Drama
2013, Poland
4.1
Baby Blues
Bejbi blues
Drama
2012, Poland
7
Little Rose
Rózyczka
History, Romantic, Drama
2010, Poland
5
Testosterone
Testosteron
Comedy
2007, Poland
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