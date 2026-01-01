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Magdalena Boczarska Magdalena Boczarska
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Boczarska

Magdalena Boczarska

Magdalena Boczarska

Date of Birth
12 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Last Family 7.5
The Last Family (2016)
Little Rose 7.0
Little Rose (2010)
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7.0
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Langer 5.5
Langer
Thriller 2025, Poland
Memories of Insignificance 5.8
Memories of Insignificance Zapiski smiertelnika
Drama 2025, Poland
Justice 6.2
Justice Napad
Crime, Drama 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Dziewczyna i kosmonauta 4.9
Dziewczyna i kosmonauta
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2023, Poland
Little Rose 2 5.9
Little Rose 2 Różyczka 2
Drama, History 2023, Poland
Heaven in Hell 4
Heaven in Hell Heaven in Hell
Drama, Romantic 2023, Poland
Hold Tight 6.1
Hold Tight
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Poland
Magnesium 5.1
Magnesium Magnezja
Crime, Drama, Western 2020, Poland
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka 7
The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka Sztuka kochania. Historia Michaliny Wislockiej
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2017, Poland
The Last Family 7.5
The Last Family Ostatnia rodzina
Drama, Biography 2016, Poland
In Hiding 5.6
In Hiding W ukryciu
Drama 2013, Poland
Baby Blues 4.1
Baby Blues Bejbi blues
Drama 2012, Poland
Little Rose 7
Little Rose Rózyczka
History, Romantic, Drama 2010, Poland
Testosterone 5
Testosterone Testosteron
Comedy 2007, Poland
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