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Poster of Otel
Kinoafisha Films Otel

Otel

, 2020
Otel
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Otel

Cast

Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Marina Petrenko
Marina Petrenko
Marina
Valeryya Arlanava
Darya Fedorova
Gleb Matveychuk
Gleb Matveychuk
Director Aleksandr Baluev
Writer Aleksandr Baluev, Maxim Frolov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2020
Also known as
Otel

Film rating

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