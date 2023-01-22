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Poster of Scrapper
6.9
Scrapper - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Scrapper
6.9

Scrapper

, 2023
Scrapper
Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Scrapper
6.9
Scrapper - Dubbed trailer
Scrapper  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Living alone since her beloved mum died, 12-year-old Georgie fills the flat they shared with her own special magic. But when her absent father Jason turns up out of the blue, she’s forced to confront reality.

Cast

Lola Campbell
Georgie
Harris Dickinson
Harris Dickinson
Alin Uzun
Ali
Cary Crankson
Mr. Barrowclough
Ambreen Razia
Zeph
Aylin Tezel
Aylin Tezel
Laura Aikman
Carys Bowkett
Emily
Ayokunle Oyesanwo
Kunle
Ayobami Oyesabwo
Bami
Ayooluwa Oyesanwo
Luwa
Freya Bell
Layla
Director Charlotte Regan
Writer Charlotte Regan
Composer Patrick Jonsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 22 January 2023
Release date
18 January 2024 Russia Артмейнстрим
2 February 2024 Azerbaijan
2 February 2024 Bulgaria
12 December 2023 Denmark 11
4 October 2024 Estonia
2 February 2024 Finland Tulossa
10 January 2024 France
25 August 2023 Great Britain 12A
18 January 2024 Greece
2 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
2 February 2024 Moldova
26 October 2023 Montenegro
8 February 2024 Netherlands 6
22 September 2023 Poland
16 October 2023 Serbia
27 September 2023 South Korea 12
24 November 2023 Spain
18 January 2024 Tajikistan
2 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,331,301
Production DMC Film, BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Scrapper, A vadóc, Buntovnica, Georgie, Georgie ma się dobrze, Georgies verden, Ha'Kol Be'seder im Georgie, Hırçın, Nan, SCRAPPER／スクラッパー, Sisupussi, Um Pai Para Minha Filha, Yet to Be, Το αλάνι, Задира, 偶得回响, 怪胎女孩, SCRAPPERスクラッパー

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Scrapper - Dubbed trailer
Scrapper Dubbed trailer
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