Living alone since her beloved mum died, 12-year-old Georgie fills the flat they shared with her own special magic. But when her absent father Jason turns up out of the blue, she’s forced to confront reality.
ProductionDMC Film, BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Scrapper, A vadóc, Buntovnica, Georgie, Georgie ma się dobrze, Georgies verden, Ha'Kol Be'seder im Georgie, Hırçın, Nan, SCRAPPER／スクラッパー, Sisupussi, Um Pai Para Minha Filha, Yet to Be, Το αλάνι, Задира, 偶得回响, 怪胎女孩, SCRAPPERスクラッパー