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Poster of Hidden Exposure
5.4
Hidden Exposure - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hidden Exposure
5.4

Hidden Exposure

, 2023
Hidden Exposure
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hidden Exposure
5.4
Hidden Exposure - Dubbed trailer
Hidden Exposure  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A recently jilted dancer follows her ex-boyfriend to his new home, where she insinuates herself into his new relationship.

Cast

Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato
Sabina Geshem
Jordan Rodrigues
Jordan Rodrigues
Ramsay Stranger
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis
Alvy Bowman Abbott
Richard Kind
Richard Kind
Mr. Randall Abbott
Stef Dawson
Stef Dawson
Celine Regen
Gregg Prosser
Jeff Dest
Lara Wolf
Eva Graf Schierling
Tony Lyons
Sydney Pluie
Reem Amara
Vera Lluvia
Elaina Vivien Bogin
Vivien Ulan
Director Todd Bogin
Writer Todd Bogin, Omali Jeffers, Frederic J.A. Richter
Composer Vivien Villani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 May 2023
World premiere 23 May 2023
Release date
5 October 2023 Russia Кинологистика
5 October 2023 Azerbaijan
5 October 2023 Bulgaria
5 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan
5 October 2023 Moldova
5 October 2023 Tajikistan
5 October 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,263
Production 2x4 Productions, Francisco Productions, Water Voices Productions
Also known as
Hidden Exposure, Черный лебедь. Тайна, التعرض الخفي

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hidden Exposure - Dubbed trailer
Hidden Exposure Dubbed trailer
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