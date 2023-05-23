Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
23 May 2023
World premiere
23 May 2023
Release date
|5 October 2023
|Russia
| Кинологистика
|
|5 October 2023
|Azerbaijan
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Bulgaria
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Moldova
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Tajikistan
|
|
|5 October 2023
|Uzbekistan
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$1,263
Production
2x4 Productions, Francisco Productions, Water Voices Productions
Also known as
Hidden Exposure, Черный лебедь. Тайна, التعرض الخفي