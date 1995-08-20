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Filmography
Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato
Date of Birth
20 August 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Galveston, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Stuck in Love
(2012)
7.4
The Best of Me
(2014)
7.2
Scream 6
(2023)
Filmography
6.9
Based on a True Story
Crime, Comedy
2023, USA
7.2
Scream 6
Scream 6
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Totally Killer
Totally Killer
Comedy, Horror
2023, USA
5.4
Hidden Exposure
Hidden Exposure
Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Dig
Dig
Thriller
2022, USA
6.4
Light as a Feather
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
6.8
To the Bone
To the Bone
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
6.7
Novitiate
Novitiate
Drama
2017, USA
Show more
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