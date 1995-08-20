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Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato Liana Liberato
Kinoafisha Persons Liana Liberato

Liana Liberato

Liana Liberato

Date of Birth
20 August 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Galveston, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Stuck in Love 7.7
Stuck in Love (2012)
The Best of Me 7.4
The Best of Me (2014)
Scream 6 7.2
Scream 6 (2023)

Filmography

Based on a True Story 6.9
Based on a True Story
Crime, Comedy 2023, USA
Scream 6 7.2
Scream 6 Scream 6
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Totally Killer 6.6
Totally Killer Totally Killer
Comedy, Horror 2023, USA
Hidden Exposure 5.4
Hidden Exposure Hidden Exposure
Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Dig 4.3
Dig Dig
Thriller 2022, USA
Light as a Feather 6.4
Light as a Feather
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
To the Bone 6.8
To the Bone To the Bone
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Novitiate 6.7
Novitiate Novitiate
Drama 2017, USA
Show more
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