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Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
, 2009
Sweden / Ballet / 18+
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Cast
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Sylvie Guillem
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
5 November 2023
Release date
12 March 2024
Georgia
PG-13
5 November 2023
Kazakhstan
12+
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
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Showtimes
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Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
19:30
from 880 ₽
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8 July
from 880 ₽
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«Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem» now playing
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Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
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