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Poster of Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Kinoafisha Films Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem

Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem

, 2009
Sweden / Ballet / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Tickets

Cast

Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Sylvie Guillem
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 5 November 2023
Release date
12 March 2024 Georgia PG-13
5 November 2023 Kazakhstan 12+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
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Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
19:30 from 880 ₽
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«Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem» now playing

Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Begovaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 880 ₽
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