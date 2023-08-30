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Poster of Choose Love
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Choose Love
5.2

Choose Love

, 2023
Choose Love
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Choose Love
5.2

Synopsis

The story centers on a recording engineer named Cami, who seemingly has it all and is headed toward a life of bliss with her boyfriend, Paul. But she feels something is missing, and here come the choices and dilemmas. What if she is actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long-abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? What if Paul isn’t the love of her life but rather Rex Galier, the sexy British rock star who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna, her first love and “the one that got away,” the idealistic world traveler who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion?

Cast

Laura Marano
Cami Conway
Avan Jogia
Avan Jogia
Rex Galier
Scott Michael Foster
Paul Swartz
Nell Fisher
Luisa
Jordi Webber
Jordi Webber
Jack Menna
Megan Smart
Amalia
Benjamin Hoetjes
Florian
Blair Strang
Dan
Jack Bright
Dylan
Lynette Forday
Lena
Director Stuart McDonald
Writer Josann McGibbon
Composer Gabriel Mann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 August 2023
World premiere 30 August 2023
Production DAE Light Media, Front Row Films, Ground Control
Also known as
Choose Love, Elijo «Amor», L'Amour au choix, As Escolhas do Amor, Aşkı Seç, Choose love - Scegli l'amore, Escolhe o Amor, Válaszd a szerelmet!, Vyber lásku, Wybierz miłość, Вибери кохання, Выбери любовь, チューズ・ラブ 〜選択は、愛〜, 千挑万选的爱, 千挑萬選的愛, Choose Love (IX)

Film rating

5.2
Rate 15 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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