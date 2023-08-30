The story centers on a recording engineer named Cami, who seemingly has it all and is headed toward a life of bliss with her boyfriend, Paul. But she feels something is missing, and here come the choices and dilemmas. What if she is actually missing out on an even better career, perhaps the long-abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? What if Paul isn’t the love of her life but rather Rex Galier, the sexy British rock star who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna, her first love and “the one that got away,” the idealistic world traveler who returns home and is ready to rekindle their youthful passion?