Claudine What are you going to do?

Charlene Get married, and we'll both work.

Claudine You'll both work? Together, you'll make one salary. And when the baby comes, they'll be three people living on half a salary. That's the half you can't even count on.

Charlene Abdullah says that if...

Claudine 'Abdullah says'? Abdullah's full of crap, that's what he is. He's just like all those other black studs. Full of crap!

Charlene [close to tears] Mama, black men have made great contributions. George Washington Carver. W.E.B. DuBois. Frederick Douglass.