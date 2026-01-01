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Poster of Claudine
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Claudine
7.3

Claudine

, 1974
Claudine
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Claudine
7.3

Synopsis

Claudine is a single mother in New York City who endures an exhausting commute to the suburbs where she works as a maid for wealthy families. In one carefully tended white community, she meets Roop, a charismatic but irresponsible garbage collector. Romance quickly ensues, but Claudine doubts that their relationship is good for her six children, and Rupert, despite his good nature, is reluctant to take on fatherhood.

Cast

Diahann Carroll
Diahann Carroll
Claudine
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones
Roop
Stefan Gierasch
Ivan Dixon
Art Evans
Chip Fields
Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs
Charles
Tamu Blackwell
Charlene
David Kruger
Paul
Yvette Curtis
Patrice
Eric Jones
Francis
Socorro Stephens
Lurlene
Director John Berry
Writer Tina Pine, Lester Pine
Composer Curtis Mayfield
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 30 March 1974
Release date
25 November 1977 Germany
6 August 1976 Portugal
22 April 1974 USA PG
Budget $1,100,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Third World Cinema
Also known as
Claudine, Claudine - Corpo e Alma, Ljubavi bez obaveza, Клодин, 愛しのクローディン

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Claudine What are you going to do?
Charlene Get married, and we'll both work.
Claudine You'll both work? Together, you'll make one salary. And when the baby comes, they'll be three people living on half a salary. That's the half you can't even count on.
Charlene Abdullah says that if...
Claudine 'Abdullah says'? Abdullah's full of crap, that's what he is. He's just like all those other black studs. Full of crap!
Charlene [close to tears] Mama, black men have made great contributions. George Washington Carver. W.E.B. DuBois. Frederick Douglass.
Claudine Ain't if just too damn bad you didn't get your ass knocked up by Frederick Douglass!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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