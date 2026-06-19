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Poster of Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy
Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy

Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy

, 2023
Russia / Sci-Fi, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy
Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy - Trailer
Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy  Trailer

Cast

Nerijus Mankus
Nerijus Mankus
Arkady Timofeev
Arkady Timofeev
Kseniya Yunusova
Vitaliy Olenichev
Vitaliy Olenichev
Roman Rasskazov
Roman Rasskazov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Release date
19 June 2026 Russia КИНОА

Film rating

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Sozvezdie chernoy karakaticy - Trailer
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