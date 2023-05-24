When she first crossed paths with Greg, Blanche thought she'd found the one she’d been looking for. They quickly formed an attachment, but their relationship is marred by Greg's quick temper. Blanche ignores her niggling doubts and distances herself from her family, convinced that she's reinventing herself. And little by little, she finds herself caught in the trap of a possessive and dangerous man. A man she’s too ashamed and frightened to report. Because there are only two possible exit routes from control: either the victim breaks free or they fall apart…
ProductionRectangle Productions, France 2 Cinéma, Les Films de Françoise
Also known as
L'amour et les forêts, Just the Two of Us, Il coraggio di Blanche, Jen my dva, Kun os to, Narsistle Aşk, O Amor E As Florestas, Só Nós Dois, Solo nosotros dos, Solo para mí, Tylko my dwoje, Εμείς οι δύο, Само нас двоје, Только ты и я, 佔慾情人, 爱与森林
Фильм поставлен по роману… Read more…