Poster of Just the Two of Us
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha Films Just the Two of Us

Just the Two of Us

L'amour et les forêts 18+
Synopsis

When she first crossed paths with Greg, Blanche thought she'd found the one she’d been looking for. They quickly formed an attachment, but their relationship is marred by Greg's quick temper. Blanche ignores her niggling doubts and distances herself from her family, convinced that she's reinventing herself. And little by little, she finds herself caught in the trap of a possessive and dangerous man. A man she’s too ashamed and frightened to report. Because there are only two possible exit routes from control: either the victim breaks free or they fall apart…
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 May 2023
Release date
24 August 2023 Russia ПРОвзгляд
24 August 2023 Azerbaijan
24 August 2023 Bulgaria
5 December 2024 Czechia
24 May 2023 France
17 August 2023 Greece
2 May 2024 Italy
24 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
24 August 2023 Moldova
18 July 2024 Montenegro o.A.
27 June 2024 Netherlands 12
21 June 2024 Poland
11 January 2024 Portugal M/14
18 July 2024 Serbia o.A.
1 May 2024 Spain
24 August 2023 Tajikistan
12 January 2024 Turkey 16+
24 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget €5,830,000
Worldwide Gross $5,249,837
Production Rectangle Productions, France 2 Cinéma, Les Films de Françoise
Also known as
L'amour et les forêts, Just the Two of Us, Il coraggio di Blanche, Jen my dva, Kun os to, Narsistle Aşk, O Amor E As Florestas, Só Nós Dois, Solo nosotros dos, Solo para mí, Tylko my dwoje, Εμείς οι δύο, Само нас двоје, Только ты и я, 佔慾情人, 爱与森林
Director
Valérie Donzelli
Cast
Virginie Efira
Melvil Poupaud
Dominique Reymond
Romane Bohringer
Marie Rivière
Film rating

6.6
Rate 17 votes
6.5 IMDb
Film Reviews

ikolmogorova 18 December 2025, 19:04
Фильм французской актрисы и режиссера Валери Донзелли «Только ты и я», был участником Каннского кинофестиваля 2023, .
Фильм поставлен по роману… Read more…
Ferensy 9 October 2023, 08:30
Сейчас есть тренд обелить злодея, показать его историю. Малифицента, Кощей и прочие. И подобное действительно можно увидеть на самой поверхности… Read more…
