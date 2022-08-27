All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Madeline (Rebecca Mardor) and Antoine (Benjamin Lavern) - a happy couple, they have a lot in common: they are young, both have completed their education and are recommended for the exam at the prestigious National School of Administration under the Prime Minister of France, both hold left-wing views, although for Antoine it's a bit amusing considering his, shall we say, non-proletarian background. A beautiful vacation in Corsica before the exams turns fatal. An unpleasant altercation with a…

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.