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Poster of Grand Expectations
6.5
Grand Expectations - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Grand Expectations
6.5

Grand Expectations

, 2022
De grandes espérances
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Grand Expectations
6.5
Grand Expectations - Dubbed trailer
Grand Expectations  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Summer 2019. Just graduated from Sciences Po, Madeleine leaves to prepare the orals of the ENA in Corsica with Antoine, her lover with whom she shares very left-wing political convictions. On a small deserted road, an unexpected encounter will seal their fate.

Cast

Rebecca Marder
Rebecca Marder
Madeleine Pastor
Benjamin Lavernhe
Benjamin Lavernhe
Antoine Mandeville
Emmanuelle Bercot
Emmanuelle Bercot
Gabrielle Dervaz
Marc Barbé
Marc Barbé
Yvan Pastor
Pascal Elso
Pascal Elso
Bertrand Mandeville
Thomas Thévenoud
Thomas Peltier
Cédric Appietto
Cédric Appietto
Charles Lucciani
Jean-Emmanuel Pagni
Lieutenant Hassani
Pascal Rénéric
Le directeur général de Rochambeau
Aurelie Marpeaux
Aurelie Marpeaux
L'ouvrière
Aurelie Marpeaux
L'ouvrière
Director Sylvain Desclous
Writer Sylvain Desclous, Pierre Erwan Guillaume, Olivier Lorelle, Raphaël Chevènement
Composer Florencia Di Concilio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 September 2023
World premiere 27 August 2022
Release date
10 August 2023 Russia RWV Film 16+
10 August 2023 Azerbaijan
10 August 2023 Bulgaria
22 March 2023 France TP
10 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
10 August 2023 Moldova
10 August 2023 Tajikistan
10 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,601,745
Production Sésame Films, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
De grandes espérances, Grand Expectations, Grandes esperanzas, Nagy remények, Wielkie oczekiwania, Идеальная ложь

Film rating

6.5
Rate 16 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Grand Expectations - Dubbed trailer
Grand Expectations Dubbed trailer
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Our Review

A story about how one incident can turn life upside down.
A story about how one incident can turn life upside down. Madeline (Rebecca Mardor) and Antoine (Benjamin Lavern) - a happy couple, they have a lot in common: they are young, both have completed their education and are recommended for the exam at the prestigious National School of Administration under the Prime Minister of France, both hold left-wing views, although for Antoine it's a bit amusing considering his, shall we say, non-proletarian background. A beautiful vacation in Corsica before the exams turns fatal. An unpleasant altercation with a…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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