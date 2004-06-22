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Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes
Date of Birth
22 June 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Cougar Town
(2009)
6.3
Liv and Maddie
(2013)
5.9
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
(2023)
Filmography
5.9
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2023, USA
5.5
The Equalizer
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2021, USA
4.6
Santa Hunters
Santa Hunters
Comedy, Family
2014, Canada / USA
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
7.3
Cougar Town
Comedy
2009, USA
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