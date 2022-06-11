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Poster of American Pain
7.3
Kinoafisha Films American Pain
7.3

American Pain

, 2022
American Pain
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of American Pain
7.3

Synopsis

American Pain tells the jaw-dropping story of twin brothers Chris and Jeff George who open up a chain of pain clinics in Florida where they hand out pain pills like candy.

Cast

Mia Rivera
Pat George
Director Darren Foster
Composer Jeff Morrow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 June 2023
World premiere 11 June 2022
Production CNN Films, Motto Pictures, Muck Media
Also known as
American Pain

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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