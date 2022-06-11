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7.3
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American Pain
7.3
American Pain
, 2022
American Pain
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
American Pain tells the jaw-dropping story of twin brothers Chris and Jeff George who open up a chain of pain clinics in Florida where they hand out pain pills like candy.
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Cast
Mia Rivera
Pat George
Director
Darren Foster
Composer
Jeff Morrow
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
8 June 2023
World premiere
11 June 2022
Production
CNN Films, Motto Pictures, Muck Media
Also known as
American Pain
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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