Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Macheret Aleksandr Macheret
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Macheret

Aleksandr Macheret

Aleksandr Macheret

Date of Birth
28 December 1896
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 September 1979

Popular Films

The Pilots 7.2
The Pilots (1935)
6.2
I Am a Sailor of the Black Sea Fleet (1944)
Engineer Kochin's Error 6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error (1939)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.2
I Am a Sailor of the Black Sea Fleet Ya - chernomorets!
Drama 1944, USSR
Engineer Kochin's Error 6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error Oshibka inzhenera Kochina
Thriller 1939, USSR
The Pilots 7.2
The Pilots Lyotchiki
Drama, Romantic 1935, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more