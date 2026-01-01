Menu
Aleksandr Macheret
Aleksandr Macheret
Aleksandr Macheret
Aleksandr Macheret
Date of Birth
28 December 1896
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 September 1979
Popular Films
7.2
The Pilots
(1935)
6.2
I Am a Sailor of the Black Sea Fleet
(1944)
6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error
(1939)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1944
1939
1935
All
3
Films
3
Director
2
Writer
2
6.2
I Am a Sailor of the Black Sea Fleet
Ya - chernomorets!
Drama
1944, USSR
6.1
Engineer Kochin's Error
Oshibka inzhenera Kochina
Thriller
1939, USSR
7.2
The Pilots
Lyotchiki
Drama, Romantic
1935, USSR
