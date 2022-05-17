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Poster of Mikulay
6.5
Mikulay - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mikulay
6.5

Mikulay

, 2022
Mikulay
Russia / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mikulay
6.5
Mikulay - Trailer
Mikulay  Trailer

Synopsis

An old man called Mikulai lives in a remote village. He has a young, pregnant wife, parents, and his fellow villagers who respect him infinitely. But one day a man comes to the village, claiming to be Mikulai's son. Thus the ideal...

Cast

Ekaterina Ageeva
Ekaterina Ageeva
Nastya
Ivan Dobronravov
Ivan Dobronravov
Ivan
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Mikulay
Varvara Shmykova
Varvara Shmykova
Anfisa
Anzhelika Yermakova
Anzhelika Yermakova
Zhenshchina ottsa Mikulaya
Director Ilshat Rakhimbay
Writer Anton Bogdanov, Gulnara Akhmetova, Alexander Ivanov
Composer Timur Milyukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 July 2023
World premiere 17 May 2022
Release date
22 June 2023 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
Budget 16,800,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $27,430
Production JANLI FILM
Also known as
Mikulay, Микулай, МИКУЛАЙ

Film rating

6.5
Rate 19 votes
5.8 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Mikulay - Trailer
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Our Review

Victor Sukhorukov unleashes his expression in a psychological thriller.
Victor Sukhorukov unleashes his expression in a psychological thriller. Mikulai (Victor Sukhorukov) happily lives in his semi-abandoned Kryashenskaya village with his wife Naschtuk (Ekaterina Ageeva), who is expecting a child. But their family idyll is soon interrupted when a man named Yschtsapan (Ivan Dobronravov) arrives in the village, claiming to be Mikulai's son. The declared synopsis may mislead unprepared viewers. What may appear as a family drama swiftly veers into the direction of a psychological thriller with an ethnic undertone in the second act.…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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