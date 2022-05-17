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Mikulai (Victor Sukhorukov) happily lives in his semi-abandoned Kryashenskaya village with his wife Naschtuk (Ekaterina Ageeva), who is expecting a child. But their family idyll is soon interrupted when a man named Yschtsapan (Ivan Dobronravov) arrives in the village, claiming to be Mikulai's son. The declared synopsis may mislead unprepared viewers. What may appear as a family drama swiftly veers into the direction of a psychological thriller with an ethnic undertone in the second act.…

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.