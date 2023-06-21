«Mikulay» - Movie Review by Kinoafisha

Mikulai (Victor Sukhorukov) happily lives in his semi-abandoned Kryashenskaya village with his wife Naschtuk (Ekaterina Ageeva), who is expecting a child. But their family idyll is soon interrupted when a man named Yschtsapan (Ivan Dobronravov) arrives in the village, claiming to be Mikulai's son.

The declared synopsis may mislead unprepared viewers. What may appear as a family drama swiftly veers into the direction of a psychological thriller with an ethnic undertone in the second act. "Mikulai" is an adaptation of a play by modern Tatar writer Mansur Gilyazov. The play has been staged numerous times and is a monospectacle. Director Ilshat Rakhimbay, who has endured all stages of production hell, at least during the pre-production stage of the film, significantly altered Gilyazov's original message.

The play heavily focuses on the question of Kryashen identity. Kryashens are an Orthodox Tatar sub-ethnic group that many consider to be an independent nation, given their vibrant and distinctive culture. The issue of national and self-identification, placed at the forefront by Gilyazov, plays a rather decorative role in the film. Like in the metaphorical "Solntsestoyanie," it serves as a beautiful and colorful backdrop for the author's statement on a completely different topic. The problem lies in not entirely understanding which one.

As a family drama, the film lacks emotional impact. As a schizophrenic thriller, it is not entirely inventive, and as an ethno-thriller, "Mikulai" lacks depth in material elaboration.

However, these shortcomings are effectively masked by confident direction and decent editing. And most importantly, through the outstanding performance of the lead actor.

It is not surprising that Sukhorukov accepted this role. It allows him to fully unleash his extraordinary expression and charisma. The open and kind, yet internally shattered and doubtful Mikulai is deliberately portrayed by Sukhorukov in an exaggerated and theatrical manner. However, thanks to the character's specificity and the artist's immense talent, it appears organic.

The rest of the cast is good but plays strictly supportive roles: both Dobronravov and Ageeva. Fans of Varvara Shmykova should note that her role is minuscule.

It is great that the geography of domestic cinema continues to expand, and regional films are increasingly embraced by viewers, having long abandoned their provincial mentality. "Mikulai" is a vibrant and colorful film with an outstanding lead role that continues to broaden horizons for domestic audiences.