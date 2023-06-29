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Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
4.8
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
, 2023
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
Russia / Animation / 18+
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4.8
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Sofya Anufrieva
Sirena
Director
Aleksey Kotyonochkin
Writer
Kseniya Beglyakova
,
Iordan Kefalidi
,
Aleksey Kotyonochkin
,
Nikolay Titov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
47 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
29 June 2023
Release date
29 June 2023
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross
$140,355
Production
Karamel & Ko
Also known as
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!, Турбозавры. Привет, Сирена!
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Cartoon rating
4.8
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14
votes
4.9
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Best Russian Films
Updated 25 February 2026
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