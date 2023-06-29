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Poster of Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
4.8
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
4.8

Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!

, 2023
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
Russia / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!
4.8
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena! - Trailer
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!  Trailer

Cast

Sofya Anufrieva
Sirena
Director Aleksey Kotyonochkin
Writer Kseniya Beglyakova, Iordan Kefalidi, Aleksey Kotyonochkin, Nikolay Titov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 June 2023
Release date
29 June 2023 Russia Централ Партнершип
Worldwide Gross $140,355
Production Karamel & Ko
Also known as
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena!, Турбозавры. Привет, Сирена!

Cartoon rating

4.8
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
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Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena! - Trailer
Turbozavry. Privet, Sirena! Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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