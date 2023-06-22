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Poster of Тонкой нитью
Тонкой нитью - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Тонкой нитью

Тонкой нитью

, 2022
Тонкой нитью
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Тонкой нитью
Тонкой нитью - Trailer
Тонкой нитью  Trailer

Cast

Masha Andrianova
Salima Usmanova
Paladdya Bashurova
Frol Burimskiy
Alisa Gorshenina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 June 2023
Release date
22 June 2023 Russia Reflexion Films
Worldwide Gross $9,751
Also known as
Tonkoy Nityu

Film rating

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Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Тонкой нитью - Trailer
Тонкой нитью Trailer
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