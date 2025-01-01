Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alice Isaaz
Alice Isaaz
Persons
Alice Isaaz
Alice Isaaz
Alice Isaaz
Date of Birth
26 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.1
Play
(2019)
6.9
Driving Madeleine
(2022)
6.9
Mademoiselle de Joncquières
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Actress
10
4.9
Apache Junction
Apache
Action, Thriller, Drama, History
2023, France
Watch trailer
Notre-Dame, la part du feu
Documentary
2022, France
6.6
Couleurs De L'incendie
Couleurs de l'incendie
Drama, History
2022, France
6.9
Driving Madeleine
Une belle course
Drama
2022, France / Belgium
5.7
The Lodger
Messe basse
Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2020, France
6.7
The Mystery of Henri Pick
Le mystère Henri Pick
Drama, Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
7.1
Play
Play
Comedy, Romantic
2019, France
6.9
Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Drama, Romantic
2018, France
6.3
Endangered Species
Espèces menacées
Drama
2017, Belgium / France
6.6
One Wild Moment
Un moment d'égarement
Comedy
2015, France
Watch trailer
