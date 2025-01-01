Menu
Alice Isaaz
Date of Birth
26 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Play 7.1
Play (2019)
Driving Madeleine 6.9
Driving Madeleine (2022)
Mademoiselle de Joncquières 6.9
Mademoiselle de Joncquières (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Apache Junction 4.9
Apache Junction Apache
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
Notre-Dame, la part du feu
Notre-Dame, la part du feu
Documentary 2022, France
Couleurs De L'incendie 6.6
Couleurs De L'incendie Couleurs de l'incendie
Drama, History 2022, France
Driving Madeleine 6.9
Driving Madeleine Une belle course
Drama 2022, France / Belgium
The Lodger 5.7
The Lodger Messe basse
Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2020, France
The Mystery of Henri Pick 6.7
The Mystery of Henri Pick Le mystère Henri Pick
Drama, Comedy 2019, France / Belgium
Play 7.1
Play Play
Comedy, Romantic 2019, France
Mademoiselle de Joncquières 6.9
Mademoiselle de Joncquières Mademoiselle de Joncquières
Drama, Romantic 2018, France
Endangered Species 6.3
Endangered Species Espèces menacées
Drama 2017, Belgium / France
One Wild Moment 6.6
One Wild Moment Un moment d'égarement
Comedy 2015, France
