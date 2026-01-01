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Niki Caro
Niki Caro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niki Caro
Niki Caro
Niki Caro
Date of Birth
30 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
8.5
Anne with an E
(2017)
7.9
Daisy Jones & The Six
(2023)
7.5
McFarland, USA
(2014)
Filmography
7.9
Daisy Jones & The Six
Drama, Music
2023, USA
6
The Mother
The Mother
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Mulan
Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action
2020, USA / China / Canada
Watch trailer
Ruin
Ruin
Thriller
2018, USA
8.5
Anne with an E
Drama, Family, History
2017, Canada
7.3
The Zookeeper's Wife
The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
McFarland, USA
McFarland USA
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
North Country
North Country
Drama
2005, USA
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