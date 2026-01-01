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Niki Caro
Niki Caro Niki Caro
Kinoafisha Persons Niki Caro

Niki Caro

Niki Caro

Date of Birth
30 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Anne with an E 8.5
Anne with an E (2017)
Daisy Jones & The Six 7.9
Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)
McFarland, USA 7.5
McFarland, USA (2014)

Filmography

Daisy Jones & The Six 7.9
Daisy Jones & The Six
Drama, Music 2023, USA
The Mother 6
The Mother The Mother
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Mulan 6.5
Mulan Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
Watch trailer
Ruin Ruin
Thriller 2018, USA
Anne with an E 8.5
Anne with an E
Drama, Family, History 2017, Canada
The Zookeeper's Wife 7.3
The Zookeeper's Wife The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War 2016, USA
Watch trailer
McFarland, USA 7.5
McFarland, USA McFarland USA
Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
North Country 7.3
North Country North Country
Drama 2005, USA
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