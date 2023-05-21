Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
14 March 2025
World premiere
21 May 2023
Release date
16 November 2023
Russia
Русский репортаж
28 March 2024
Argentina
16 November 2023
Azerbaijan
16 November 2023
Bulgaria
13 September 2023
France
4 January 2024
Hungary
4 April 2024
Israel
1 November 2023
Italy
16 November 2023
Kyrgyzstan
27 June 2024
Mexico
16 November 2023
Moldova
13 September 2023
Morocco
16 November 2023
Netherlands
6
29 February 2024
Portugal
M/12
26 April 2024
Romania
14 August 2024
South Korea
15
22 December 2023
Spain
21 June 2024
Taiwan
0+
16 November 2023
Tajikistan
10 July 2025
Thailand
20 October 2023
Turkey
16 November 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
€3,650,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,577,974
Production
Partizan Films, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Le Livre des solutions, The Book of Solutions, El libro de las soluciones, A megoldások könyve, Çözümler Kitabı, Il libro delle soluzioni, O Livro das Soluções, Το λυσάρι της ζωής, Книга решений, 萬事通大全, ปั้นฝันให้เป็นหนัง, คัมภีร์แห่งคำตอบ, 解决方案之书, 解决方案手册
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