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Poster of The Book of Solutions
6.4
The Book of Solutions - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Book of Solutions
6.4

The Book of Solutions

, 2023
Le Livre des solutions
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Book of Solutions
6.4
The Book of Solutions - Trailer
The Book of Solutions  Trailer

Synopsis

A director is seeking to vanquish his demons which are stifling his creativity.

Cast

Pierre Niney
Pierre Niney
Marc Becker
Vincent Elbaz
Vincent Elbaz
Max Laporte
Blanche Gardin
Blanche Gardin
Charlotte
Françoise Lebrun
Françoise Lebrun
Denise Becker
Camille Rutherford
Camille Rutherford
Gabrielle
Frankie Wallach
Sylvia
Mourad Boudaoud
Carlos
Sting
Sting
Aleksandr Burdo
L'ingénieur du son
Christian Prat
André
Director Michel Gondry
Writer Michel Gondry, Djamel Bennecib
Composer Étienne Charry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 March 2025
World premiere 21 May 2023
Release date
16 November 2023 Russia Русский репортаж
28 March 2024 Argentina
16 November 2023 Azerbaijan
16 November 2023 Bulgaria
13 September 2023 France
4 January 2024 Hungary
4 April 2024 Israel
1 November 2023 Italy
16 November 2023 Kyrgyzstan
27 June 2024 Mexico
16 November 2023 Moldova
13 September 2023 Morocco
16 November 2023 Netherlands 6
29 February 2024 Portugal M/12
26 April 2024 Romania
14 August 2024 South Korea 15
22 December 2023 Spain
21 June 2024 Taiwan 0+
16 November 2023 Tajikistan
10 July 2025 Thailand
20 October 2023 Turkey
16 November 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget €3,650,000
Worldwide Gross $3,577,974
Production Partizan Films, Canal+, Ciné+
Also known as
Le Livre des solutions, The Book of Solutions, El libro de las soluciones, A megoldások könyve, Çözümler Kitabı, Il libro delle soluzioni, O Livro das Soluções, Το λυσάρι της ζωής, Книга решений, 萬事通大全, ปั้นฝันให้เป็นหนัง, คัมภีร์แห่งคำตอบ, 解决方案之书, 解决方案手册

Film rating

6.4
Rate 18 votes
6.1 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Book of Solutions - Trailer
The Book of Solutions Trailer
The Book of Solutions - Dubbed trailer
The Book of Solutions Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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