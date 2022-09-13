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Poster of The Return of Casanova
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Return of Casanova
6.3

The Return of Casanova

, 2022
Il ritorno di Casanova
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Return of Casanova
6.3

Synopsis

Leo Bernardi is a successful and acclaimed Italian director. He’s approaching the end of his career but he cannot accept his slow decline. He has just finished shooting his last movie and he’s deeply sad. The movie is inspired by the novel about Casanova written by Arthur Schnitzler, a character so similar to the director, even more than he could imagine. Schnitzler’s Casanova is aged, glory days are over: he lost his charm and his attraction to women, he’s broke and no more eager to travel through Europe. After a long exile, he just wants to go back to Venice, his homeland. While traveling home Casanova meets a girl, Marcolina. She reawakens his desire, lost for years. So, he tries to seduce her but that leads him to a tragic understanding: he’s an old man now. It’s not by chance that Leo Bernardi decided to tell this story right now, in a pivotal moment of his life and career. The destiny of both Casanova and his director leads them to a final confrontation.

Cast

Toni Servillo
Toni Servillo
Leo BernardI
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Fabrizio Bentivoglio
Casanova
Natalino Balasso
Gianni
Antonio Catania
Antonio Catania
Alberto
Sara Serraiocco
Sara Serraiocco
Silvia
Ale
Olivo
Bianca Panconi
Marcolina
Sara Bertelà
Amalia
Marco Bonadei
Lorenzo Marino
Elio De Capitani
Marchese Celsi
Director Gabriele Salvatores
Writer Gabriele Salvatores, Arthur Schnitzler, Umberto Contarello, Sara Mosetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 September 2022
Release date
30 March 2023 Italy
24 February 2024 Serbia
Budget €7,500,000
Worldwide Gross $790,963
Production Indiana Production, Babe Film, Effetti Digitali Italiani (EDI)
Also known as
Il ritorno di Casanova, Casanova's Return, The Return of Casanova, Завръщането на Казанова

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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