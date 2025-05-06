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Poster of Dorogie mama i papa
Kinoafisha Films Dorogie mama i papa

Dorogie mama i papa

, 2022
Dorogie mama i papa
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dorogie mama i papa

Cast

Vasiliy Mishchenko
Vasiliy Mishchenko
Psychologist
Ekaterina Chuykova
Ekaterina Chuykova
Psychologist's client
Aleksandr Siguyev
Aleksandr Siguyev
Father
Elena Pluzhnikova
Mother
Ekaterina Pavlova
Director Sergey Dolzhenko, Aleksandr Lisevich, Ruslan Stellaberg
Writer Sergey Dolzhenko
Composer Pavel Chernov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Novy Mir Media Group
Also known as
Dorogie mama i papa

Film rating

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