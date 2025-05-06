Dorogie mama i papa, 2022
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Elena Pluzhnikova
Mother
Director Sergey Dolzhenko, Aleksandr Lisevich, Ruslan Stellaberg
Writer Sergey Dolzhenko
Composer Pavel Chernov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Novy Mir Media Group
Also known as
Dorogie mama i papa
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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