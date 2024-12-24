Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Y2K
Poster of Y2K
Poster of Y2K
Poster of Y2K
Poster of Y2K
Poster of Y2K
Poster of Y2K
Рейтинги
5.1 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha Films Y2K

Y2K

Y2K 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Y2K - trailer
Y2K  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 24 December 2024
World premiere 24 December 2024
Also known as
Y2K
Director
Kyle Mooney
Cast
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler
Julian Dennison
Julian Dennison
Jaeden Martell
Jaeden Martell
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone
Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Y2K - trailer
Y2K Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more