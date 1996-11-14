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Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding
Date of Birth
14 November 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Star Trek: Picard
(2020)
7.6
Love, Victor
(2020)
7.3
Scream 7
(2026)
Filmography
7.3
Scream 7
Scream 7
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Gates
The Gates
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
72 Hours
72 Hours
Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.1
Heart Eyes
Heart Eyes
Comedy, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6
Under Fire
Under Fire
Thriller
2025, USA
5.8
Pools
Pools
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.1
Y2K
Y2K
Drama, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Aftermath
Aftermath
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Mason Gooding’s private life
The Villain Returns: Prepare to Be Surprised by Who’s Back in Scream 7
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