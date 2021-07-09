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Poster of Blackout Love
5.4
Blackout Love - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Blackout Love
5.4

Blackout Love

, 2021
Blackout Love
Italy / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Blackout Love
5.4
Blackout Love - Dubbed trailer
Blackout Love  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Valeria is a woman who never looks back, passing from one man to another. But one day everything changes: an ex who made her feel bad in the past reappears in her life.

Cast

Anna Foglietta
Anna Foglietta
Valeria
Alessandro Tedeschi
Marco
Barbara Chichiarelli
Silvia
Alessio Praticò
Alessio Praticò
Fabrizio
Anna Bonaiuto
Rosemary
Christian Ginepro
Dottor Anselmi
Giancarlo Commare
Giulio
Allegra Peluso
Alice
Elisabetta Anella
Giulia
Maria Elena Antini
Alice
Director Francesca Marino
Writer Patrizia Dellea, Francesca Marino, Tommaso Renzoni
Composer Andrea Manusso, Matteo Nesi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 9 July 2021
World premiere 9 July 2021
Worldwide Gross $2,998
Production Groenlandia
Also known as
Blackout Love, Amor a toda costa, Felejtős szerelem, Wyparta miłość, Любовь без памяти, Black Out Love

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Blackout Love - Dubbed trailer
Blackout Love Dubbed trailer
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