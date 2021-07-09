Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Blackout Love
5.4
Blackout Love
, 2021
Blackout Love
Italy / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
5.4
Blackout Love
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Valeria is a woman who never looks back, passing from one man to another. But one day everything changes: an ex who made her feel bad in the past reappears in her life.
Expand
Cast
Anna Foglietta
Valeria
Alessandro Tedeschi
Marco
Barbara Chichiarelli
Silvia
Alessio Praticò
Fabrizio
Anna Bonaiuto
Rosemary
Christian Ginepro
Dottor Anselmi
Giancarlo Commare
Giulio
Allegra Peluso
Alice
Elisabetta Anella
Giulia
Maria Elena Antini
Alice
Director
Francesca Marino
Writer
Patrizia Dellea
,
Francesca Marino
,
Tommaso Renzoni
Composer
Andrea Manusso
,
Matteo Nesi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
9 July 2021
World premiere
9 July 2021
Worldwide Gross
$2,998
Production
Groenlandia
Also known as
Blackout Love, Amor a toda costa, Felejtős szerelem, Wyparta miłość, Любовь без памяти, Black Out Love
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Film Trailers
All trailers
Blackout Love
Dubbed trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Blackout Love
I Remember
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2020, China
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree