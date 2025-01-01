Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alessio Praticò
Alessio Praticò Alessio Praticò
Kinoafisha Persons Alessio Praticò

Alessio Praticò

Alessio Praticò

Date of Birth
8 May 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

The Traitor 6.9
The Traitor (2019)
The Ruthless 6.1
The Ruthless (2019)
Blackout Love 5.4
Blackout Love (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 3 TV Shows 3 Actor 6
Stucky
Stucky
Crime, Drama 2024, Italy
Odio Il Natale
Odio Il Natale
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Italy
Blackout Love 5.4
Blackout Love Blackout Love
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
The Traitor 6.9
The Traitor Il traditore / Traitor
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Italy / France / Brazil / Germany
Watch trailer
The Ruthless 6.1
The Ruthless Lo spietato / The Ruthless
Drama, Crime 2019, Italy / France
Il miracolo
Il miracolo
Drama, Detective 2018, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more