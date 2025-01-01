Menu
Alessio Praticò
Alessio Praticò
Date of Birth
8 May 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Traitor
(2019)
6.1
The Ruthless
(2019)
5.4
Blackout Love
(2021)
6
Stucky
Crime, Drama
2024, Italy
Odio Il Natale
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Italy
5.4
Blackout Love
Blackout Love
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
6.9
The Traitor
Il traditore / Traitor
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Italy / France / Brazil / Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
The Ruthless
Lo spietato / The Ruthless
Drama, Crime
2019, Italy / France
Il miracolo
Drama, Detective
2018, Italy
