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Poster of Women's tears
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Women's tears
7.6

Women's tears

, 2006
Zhenskie slyozy
Ukraine / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Women's tears
7.6

Synopsis

Maxim and Svetlana 15 years together. He is a successful television journalist, she leads the heading "Women's Tears" in a popular women's magazine. One day, Maxim, preparing a report on influential politics, meets a young girl named Elena and unexpectedly passionately falls in love with her. Elena responds to Maxim in return, not suspecting that he is married. Sveta accidentally meets Elena, who, as it turns out in a couple of minutes, turns out to be ... her husband’s mistress. Both understand that Maxim deceived them. Maxim is not ready to choose between a devoted wife and a charming lover. Finally, women make a decision for him ...

Cast

Aleksandr Lazarev
Aleksandr Lazarev
Victoria Malektorovych
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Ekaterina Vulichenko
Olesia Zhurakivska
Olesia Zhurakivska
Oleksandr Daruha
Valeriy Nevedrov
Aleksandr Bondarenko
Vasyl Basha
Irma Vitovska
Irma Vitovska
Vitalii Linetskyi
Director Galyna Kuvivchak-Sakhno
Writer Yuliya Chernyavskaya
Composer Oleg Shak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 6 June 2006
Release date
6 June 2006 Russia
11 November 2006 USA
Production Film.ua
Also known as
Zhenskie slyozy, Женские слезы

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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