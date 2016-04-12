Menu
Oleksandr Daruha
Oleksandr Daruha
Oleksandr Daruha
Oleksandr Daruha
Oleksandr Daruha
Date of Birth
10 September 1961
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 April 2016
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Women's tears
(2006)
7.0
Tri dnya lejtenanta Kravcova
(2012)
6.5
Smert shpionam: Udarnaya volna
(2013)
3
Nepodkupnyj
Crime
2015, Russia
6.5
Smert shpionam: Udarnaya volna
War
2013, Belarus/Russia/Ukraine
6
Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole
War
2013, Russia
7
Tri dnya lejtenanta Kravcova
Drama, War
2012, Ukraine/Russia
Klouny
Klouny
Romantic, Adventure
2009, Russia
5.2
Sneg na golovu
Romantic
2009, Russia
4.4
Masha i more
Masha i more
Romantic
2008, Russia
5.4
Sedmoy lepestok
Sedmoy lepestok
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Ukraine
5.6
Kole dlya snezhnoy baby
Kole dlya snezhnoy baby
Romantic
2007, Ukraine
7.6
Women's tears
Zhenskie slyozy
Romantic
2006, Ukraine
4.2
Escape from the Palace
Escape from the Palace
Children's
1975, USSR
