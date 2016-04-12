Menu
Oleksandr Daruha Oleksandr Daruha
Oleksandr Daruha

Date of Birth
10 September 1961
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
12 April 2016
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Women's tears 7.6
Women's tears (2006)
Tri dnya lejtenanta Kravcova 7.0
Tri dnya lejtenanta Kravcova (2012)
Smert shpionam: Udarnaya volna 6.5
Smert shpionam: Udarnaya volna (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nepodkupnyj
Nepodkupnyj
Crime 2015, Russia
Smert shpionam: Udarnaya volna 6.5
Smert shpionam: Udarnaya volna
War 2013, Belarus/Russia/Ukraine
Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole 6
Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole
War 2013, Russia
Tri dnya lejtenanta Kravcova 7
Tri dnya lejtenanta Kravcova
Drama, War 2012, Ukraine/Russia
Klouny Klouny
Romantic, Adventure 2009, Russia
Sneg na golovu 5.2
Sneg na golovu
Romantic 2009, Russia
4.4
Masha i more Masha i more
Romantic 2008, Russia
Sedmoy lepestok 5.4
Sedmoy lepestok Sedmoy lepestok
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Ukraine
Kole dlya snezhnoy baby 5.6
Kole dlya snezhnoy baby Kole dlya snezhnoy baby
Romantic 2007, Ukraine
Women's tears 7.6
Women's tears Zhenskie slyozy
Romantic 2006, Ukraine
Escape from the Palace 4.2
Escape from the Palace Escape from the Palace
Children's 1975, USSR
