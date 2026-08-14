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Kinoafisha Films Paris Paramount

Paris Paramount

Paris Paramount
USA / Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

A filmmaking duo, who after falling in and out of love, reunite on set to work together again.

Cast

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey
Jude Law
Jude Law
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Erin Doherty
Erin Doherty
Tony Hale
Tony Hale
Beverly D'Angelo
Beverly D'Angelo
Apple Martin
Irina Dubova
Director Nancy Meyers
Writer Nancy Meyers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Budget $100,000,000
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film

Film rating

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Updated 14 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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