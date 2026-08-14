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Kinoafisha
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Paris Paramount
Paris Paramount
Paris Paramount
USA / Comedy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
A filmmaking duo, who after falling in and out of love, reunite on set to work together again.
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Cast
Scarlett Johansson
Michael Fassbender
Owen Wilson
Penelope Cruz
Emma Mackey
Jude Law
Kieran Culkin
Erin Doherty
Tony Hale
Beverly D'Angelo
Apple Martin
Irina Dubova
Director
Nancy Meyers
Writer
Nancy Meyers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Budget
$100,000,000
Production
Warner Bros.
Also known as
Untitled Nancy Meyers Film
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Updated 14 August 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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