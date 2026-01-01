Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Chen Sicheng
Chen Sicheng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chen Sicheng
Chen Sicheng
Chen Sicheng
Date of Birth
22 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Lost in the Stars
(2022)
7.2
Endless Journey
(2023)
6.9
Being Towards Death
(2026)
Filmography
6.9
Being Towards Death
10 Jian Gan Si Dui
Drama
2026, China
Watch trailer
6.1
Detective Chinatown 1900
Tang Ren Jie Tan an 1900
Comedy, Drama, Detective
2025, China / Hong Kong
5.9
Decoded
Jie Mi
Drama, Thriller, War
2024, China
Watch trailer
7.2
Endless Journey
San da dui
Crime, Drama
2023, China
4.7
Mozart from Space
Wai tai kong de mo zha te
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2022, China
Watch trailer
7.2
Lost in the Stars
Xiao shi de ta
Crime, Drama, Detective
2022, China
Watch trailer
6
Detective Chinatown 2
Tang ren jie tan an 2
Comedy, Action, Detective
2018, China
6.3
Spring Fever
Chun feng chen zui de ye wan / Spring Fever
Drama
2009, China
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree