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Chen Sicheng
Chen Sicheng Chen Sicheng
Kinoafisha Persons Chen Sicheng

Chen Sicheng

Chen Sicheng

Date of Birth
22 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Lost in the Stars 7.2
Lost in the Stars (2022)
Endless Journey 7.2
Endless Journey (2023)
Being Towards Death 6.9
Being Towards Death (2026)

Filmography

Being Towards Death 6.9
Being Towards Death 10 Jian Gan Si Dui
Drama 2026, China
Watch trailer
Detective Chinatown 1900 6.1
Detective Chinatown 1900 Tang Ren Jie Tan an 1900
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2025, China / Hong Kong
Decoded 5.9
Decoded Jie Mi
Drama, Thriller, War 2024, China
Watch trailer
Endless Journey 7.2
Endless Journey San da dui
Crime, Drama 2023, China
Mozart from Space 4.7
Mozart from Space Wai tai kong de mo zha te
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2022, China
Watch trailer
Lost in the Stars 7.2
Lost in the Stars Xiao shi de ta
Crime, Drama, Detective 2022, China
Watch trailer
Detective Chinatown 2 6
Detective Chinatown 2 Tang ren jie tan an 2
Comedy, Action, Detective 2018, China
Spring Fever 6.3
Spring Fever Chun feng chen zui de ye wan / Spring Fever
Drama 2009, China
Watch trailer
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