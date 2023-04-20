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Poster of Love Again
6.4
Love Again - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love Again
6.4

Love Again

, 2023
Love Again
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Love Again
6.4
Love Again - Trailer
Love Again  Trailer

Synopsis

Mira Ray, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person and win her heart.

Cast

Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan
Rob Burns
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Mira Ray
Russell Tovey
Russell Tovey
Billy Brooks
Celia Imrie
Celia Imrie
Gina Valentine
Lydia West
Lydia West
Lisa Scott
Steve Oram
Steve Oram
Richard Hughes
Celine Dion
Céline Dion
Sofia Barclay
Suzy Ray
Omid Djalili
Omid Djalili
Mohsen
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Joel
Director Jim Strouse
Writer Karoline Herfurth, Jim Strouse, Anika Decker, Sofie Cramer, Andrea Willson, Malte Welding
Composer Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 July 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
11 May 2023 Australia M
11 May 2023 Azerbaijan 16+
11 May 2023 Brazil 12
12 May 2023 Bulgaria
11 May 2023 Croatia
18 May 2023 Czechia 12+
11 May 2023 Denmark A
12 May 2023 Finland Tulossa
7 June 2023 France TP
11 May 2023 Georgia PG-13
6 July 2023 Germany 0
10 May 2023 Great Britain 12A
11 May 2023 Greece
19 May 2023 Iceland Unrated
10 May 2023 Indonesia
4 May 2023 Israel All
11 May 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
11 May 2023 Kyrgyzstan 12+
12 May 2023 Latvia 16+
12 May 2023 Lithuania
11 May 2023 Moldova 12
11 May 2023 Montenegro
26 May 2023 Poland
4 May 2023 Puerto Rico PG-13
12 May 2023 Romania o.A.
11 May 2023 Serbia
18 May 2023 Slovakia 12
12 May 2023 Spain A
12 May 2023 Sweden Btl
20 April 2023 UAE 18TC
5 May 2023 USA PG-13
11 May 2023 Ukraine
11 May 2023 Uzbekistan
12 May 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $12,696,584
Production Screen Gems, 2.0 Entertainment, Thunder Road Pictures
Also known as
Love Again, Amor a primer mensaje, Люби снова, Aimer à nouveau, Amar... de Novo, Armu uuesti, Aşk Yeniden, Din nou îndrăgostită, It’s All Coming Back to Me, Ko ljubezen spet potrka, Le'ehov Me'Khadash, Love Again: Un peu, beaucoup, passionnément, Miłość na nowo, O Amor Mandou Mensagem, Pamilti dar kartą, Ponovno ljubav, Ráadásszerelem, Yêu Như Lần Đầu, Znovu sa zamilovať, Znovu se zamilovat, Αγάπη, ξανά, Знову любов, Отново любов, 短信情缘, Text for You, It's All Coming Back to Me, 寄往天堂的情书, 缘来可以爱多次, 重新再爱

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Love Again - Trailer
Love Again Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Mira Ray Celine said you need to do the dishes.
Rob Burns Yes, of course. Anything Celine says.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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