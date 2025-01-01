Menu
Anika Decker
Date of Birth
1 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

Keinohrhasen 7.2
Keinohrhasen (2007)
Rabbit Without Ears 2 6.5
Rabbit Without Ears 2 (2009)
SMS für Dich 6.5
SMS für Dich (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 5 Writer 5 Director 1
Love Again 6.4
Love Again Love Again
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
Liebesdings 3.7
Liebesdings Liebesdings
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Germany
SMS für Dich 6.5
SMS für Dich SMS für Dich
Romantic 2016, Germany
Rabbit Without Ears 2 6.5
Rabbit Without Ears 2 Zweiohrküken
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Germany
Keinohrhasen 7.2
Keinohrhasen Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Germany
