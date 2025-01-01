Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Anika Decker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
1 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
7.2
Keinohrhasen
(2007)
6.5
Rabbit Without Ears 2
(2009)
6.5
SMS für Dich
(2016)
Filmography
6.4
Love Again
Love Again
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Liebesdings
Liebesdings
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
SMS für Dich
SMS für Dich
Romantic
2016, Germany
6.5
Rabbit Without Ears 2
Zweiohrküken
Comedy, Romantic
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
7.2
Keinohrhasen
Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Germany
Watch trailer
