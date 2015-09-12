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Ferrell Takes the Field
5.8
Ferrell Takes the Field
, 2015
Ferrell Takes the Field
USA / Comedy, Documentary, Sport / 18+
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Showtimes
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Posters
5.8
Synopsis
A documentary that follows Will Ferrell as he takes the field in five Major League Baseball training games, playing all nine positions for ten different teams in a single day.
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Cast
Will Ferrell
Self
Robert Scheer
Self
Sean Graham
Self
Victor Winters-Junco
Self
Austin Barnes
Self
Billy Beane
Self
Bruce Bochy
Self
Matt Buschmann
Self
Bert Campaneris
Self
Sarah Beth Comfort
Self
Director
Brian McGinn
Writer
Tony Hinchcliffe
Composer
John Jennings Boyd
,
Brian Langsbard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
49 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
12 September 2015
Release date
12 September 2015
Romania
18
12 September 2015
USA
Production
Funny or Die, Gary Sanchez Productions, Major League Baseball
Also known as
Ferrell Takes the Field, Ferrell salta al campo, Will Ferrell: Egész pályás letámadás, 威爾法洛棒球秀
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
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