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Poster of Ferrell Takes the Field
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Ferrell Takes the Field
5.8

Ferrell Takes the Field

, 2015
Ferrell Takes the Field
USA / Comedy, Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Ferrell Takes the Field
5.8

Synopsis

A documentary that follows Will Ferrell as he takes the field in five Major League Baseball training games, playing all nine positions for ten different teams in a single day.

Cast

Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Self
Robert Scheer
Self
Sean Graham
Self
Victor Winters-Junco
Self
Austin Barnes
Self
Billy Beane
Self
Bruce Bochy
Self
Matt Buschmann
Self
Bert Campaneris
Self
Sarah Beth Comfort
Self
Director Brian McGinn
Writer Tony Hinchcliffe
Composer John Jennings Boyd, Brian Langsbard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 49 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 12 September 2015
Release date
12 September 2015 Romania 18
12 September 2015 USA
Production Funny or Die, Gary Sanchez Productions, Major League Baseball
Also known as
Ferrell Takes the Field, Ferrell salta al campo, Will Ferrell: Egész pályás letámadás, 威爾法洛棒球秀

Film rating

5.8
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5.8 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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