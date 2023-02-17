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Poster of Bakasuran
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Bakasuran
5.9

Bakasuran

, 2023
Bakasuran
India / Action / 18+
Poster of Bakasuran
5.9

Synopsis

It centers on cyber harassment, and the importance of parents being made aware of their children's problems.

Cast

K. Selvaraghavan
Beemarasu
Nataraja Subramanian
Major Arulvarman
Radha Ravi
Nagarajan
K. Rajan
Rajagopal (Divya's grandfather)
Ramachandran Durairaj
Watchman Mani
Saravana Subbiah
Lawyer
Mansoor Ali Khan
Dancer
Devadarshini Chetan
Inspector
Thenappan P.L.
Senior Police Officer
Cool Suresh
Cool Raja (Pimp)
Director Mohan G.
Writer Mohan G.
Composer Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023 India
17 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $12,012
Production GM Film
Also known as
Bakasuran, Bagasuran, Baghasooran, Bakasooran, Baghasuran, Bagasooran, பகாசுரன்

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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