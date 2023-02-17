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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Bakasuran
5.9
Bakasuran
, 2023
Bakasuran
India / Action / 18+
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5.9
Synopsis
It centers on cyber harassment, and the importance of parents being made aware of their children's problems.
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Cast
K. Selvaraghavan
Beemarasu
Nataraja Subramanian
Major Arulvarman
Radha Ravi
Nagarajan
K. Rajan
Rajagopal (Divya's grandfather)
Ramachandran Durairaj
Watchman Mani
Saravana Subbiah
Lawyer
Mansoor Ali Khan
Dancer
Devadarshini Chetan
Inspector
Thenappan P.L.
Senior Police Officer
Cool Suresh
Cool Raja (Pimp)
Director
Mohan G.
Writer
Mohan G.
Composer
Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023
India
17 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$12,012
Production
GM Film
Also known as
Bakasuran, Bagasuran, Baghasooran, Bakasooran, Baghasuran, Bagasooran, பகாசுரன்
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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