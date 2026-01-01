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Poster of Mult v kino. Vypusk # 153
Kinoafisha Films Mult v kino. Vypusk # 153

Mult v kino. Vypusk # 153

, 2023
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 153
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Mult v kino. Vypusk # 153
Director Lidiya Chezhina, Elena Filippik, Anton Khudyakov, Mariya Korshunova
Writer Anastasiya Bessonova, Aleksey Kobzistyy, Oleg Kozyrev, Dmitriy Mansurov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $55,435
Also known as
Mult v kino. Vypusk # 153, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 153: Настоящая мультвселенная

Cartoon rating

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