Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Over a seventy year career, she has paved the way for Hispanic-American performers by refusing to be pigeonholed into one-dimensional stereotypes.
ProductionAct III Productions, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maramara Films
Also known as
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Rita Moreno: Kararlı Bir Kız, Rita Moreno: una chica que decidió ir a por todas, Рита Морено: Девушка, решившая рискнуть, リタ・モレノ: 私は進み続ける, 麗塔莫瑞諾：決定勇往直前的女孩
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Norman LearShe is an original, and she can't help but be that every minute of her life. So one gets lost in her personality, happily and feels better for being with her.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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