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Poster of Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
7.6

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

, 2021
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It
7.6

Synopsis

Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. Over a seventy year career, she has paved the way for Hispanic-American performers by refusing to be pigeonholed into one-dimensional stereotypes.

Cast

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
Self
Justina Machado
Justina Machado
Self
Norman Lear
Self
Frances Negron-Muntaner
Self
Julia Foulkes
Self
Hector Elizondo
Hector Elizondo
Self
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Self
Tony Taccone
Self
Mitzi Gaynor
Self
Karen Olivo
Self
Director Mariem Pérez Riera
Composer Kathryn Bostic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 29 January 2021
World premiere 29 January 2021
Release date
18 June 2021 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $264,626
Production Act III Productions, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maramara Films
Also known as
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, Rita Moreno: Kararlı Bir Kız, Rita Moreno: una chica que decidió ir a por todas, Рита Морено: Девушка, решившая рискнуть, リタ・モレノ: 私は進み続ける, 麗塔莫瑞諾：決定勇往直前的女孩

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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