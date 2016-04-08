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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Ctrl Alt Delete
5.1
Ctrl Alt Delete
, 2016
Ctrl Alt Delete
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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5.1
Synopsis
Crichton-esque techno-thriller about hackers and sysadmin fighting to escape a data center overrun by a deadly artificial intelligence.
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Cast
Andy Allo
Sparrow
Amy Aquino
Mushira
Josh Banday
Rafi
Molly Burnett
Lex
Christopher Matthew Cook
Commanding Black Ops
Kevin Ganci
Black Ops
Jay Jackson
News Anchor
Andray Johnson
Security Guard
Jonny Lee
Man With a Briefcase
Blake Robbins
Charlie
Director
James B. Cox
Writer
James B. Cox
Composer
Clayton Worbeck
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
5 June 2019
World premiere
8 April 2016
Also known as
Ctrl Alt Delete, Hacked, Prototype MANA Out of Control, プロトタイプ・マナ 制御不能
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Updated 2 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
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