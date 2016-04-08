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Poster of Ctrl Alt Delete
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Ctrl Alt Delete
5.1

Ctrl Alt Delete

, 2016
Ctrl Alt Delete
USA / Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Ctrl Alt Delete
5.1

Synopsis

Crichton-esque techno-thriller about hackers and sysadmin fighting to escape a data center overrun by a deadly artificial intelligence.

Cast

Andy Allo
Andy Allo
Sparrow
Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino
Mushira
Josh Banday
Rafi
Molly Burnett
Lex
Christopher Matthew Cook
Commanding Black Ops
Kevin Ganci
Black Ops
Jay Jackson
News Anchor
Andray Johnson
Security Guard
Jonny Lee
Man With a Briefcase
Blake Robbins
Charlie
Director James B. Cox
Writer James B. Cox
Composer Clayton Worbeck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 5 June 2019
World premiere 8 April 2016
Also known as
Ctrl Alt Delete, Hacked, Prototype MANA Out of Control, プロトタイプ・マナ 制御不能

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 2 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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