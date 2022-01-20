Menu
Poster of Aeterna: Part One
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5
Kinoafisha Films Aeterna: Part One

Aeterna: Part One

Этерна: Часть первая 18+
Synopsis

The legitimate heir to the throne in exile and the son of a murdered rebel — what do they have in common? Everyone has their own goal: one dreams of taking the throne and restoring his family to its former glory, the other - to take revenge on the murderer of his father, who serves the usurpers. Young men enter into a large-scale struggle for power and honor, in which those who seemed to be friends can betray, and former enemies can turn into allies. In order to achieve the goal, both the prince and the rebel's son will have to risk the most valuable and make the main choice in their lives — to go the preordained way or to oppose fate itself.
Aeterna: Part One - trailer первой части
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 January 2022
World premiere 20 January 2022
Production Black prince
Also known as
Eterna. Chast pervaya, Aeterna, Этерна: Часть первая
Director
Evgeniy Nevskiy
Cast
Yuriy Chursin
Sergey Gilev
Andrey Smolyakov
Yuliya Hlynina
Ekaterina Volkova
Cast and Crew
11 votes
