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Poster of Stan the Man
6.9
Stan the Man - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Stan the Man
6.9

Stan the Man

, 2020
Stan the Man
USA / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Stan the Man
6.9
Stan the Man - Dubbed trailer
Stan the Man  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Stan Mann, a new money multi-millionaire, whose life consists of ladies, gambling and booze, lives at a 5-star hotel where the staff tends to his every need. Known as "Stan the Man" for his extreme generosity, he gets mixed up in a casino gambling scheme with Russian Mobsters and in one fateful bet, Stan loses everything. Planning to drown his sorrows in a bottle, Stan is critically wounded in a liquor store robbery, where he takes the bullet intended for the store clerk. During a near-death experience in the ER, a slightly resentful Angel gives Stan 30 days to change his ways and redeem himself, and find his one true love.

Cast

Steven Chase
Stan Mann
Anne Leighton
Kristi O'Connell
Katherine Kelly Lang
Elizabeth Morgan
Bradley Joseph
Cooper
Angelo Pagan
Bobby
Rob Locke
Boris Zakharchenko
Matthew Floyd Miller
Oleg
Michael Matthys
Dmitri
Elma Begovic
Tatiana
Karina Diglyte
Nadya
Director Steven Chase
Writer Steven Chase, Zachary Sasim
Composer Simone Cilio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 28 January 2020
World premiere 28 January 2020
Release date
16 February 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
4 March 2023 Uzbekistan 16+
Budget $450,000
Worldwide Gross $624
Production Steven Chase Films
Also known as
Stan the Man, Любовь не купишь за деньги

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Stan the Man - Dubbed trailer
Stan the Man Dubbed trailer
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